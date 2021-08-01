Tokyo Olympics: Barshim Gifts Qatar Their Second Ever Gold Medal

Mutaz Essa Barshim gifted Qatar their second ever Olympic gold medal following his high jump event win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Both the 30-year-old Qatari and Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi cleared 2.37m without any misses but failed to clear 2.39m.

The two jumpers agreed to share the gold medal instead of a jump-off.

The bronze medal went to Maksim Nedasekau from Belarus.

Barshim and Elbakh win gold for Qatar

Fares Ibrahim Elbakh won gold yesterday for Qatar in weightlifting 96 Kilogram category.

Arab athletes won a total of eight medals in Tokyo Olympics so far: 3 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.