Tokyo Olympics: Jordan Claims Silver, Egypt Earns Bronze in Taekwondo

Published July 27th, 2021 - 07:56 GMT
Saleh Al-Sharabaty (Photo: JOC)
Saleh Al-Sharabaty (Photo: JOC)

Jordan claimed silver, while Egypt won two bronze medals in Taekwondo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

Saleh Al-Sharabaty gave Jordan their first silver in men's 80kg category following his 9-20 loss in the Gold-medal match to Maksim Khramtsov representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

In the same category, Egypt's Seif Essa claimed bronze after defeating Richard Ordemann from Norway 12-4.

In women's 67kg, Hedaya Wahba earned bronze for Egypt as she overtook Paige McPherson from the US 17-6.

Hedaya Malak at the Tokyo Olympics (Photo: AFP)

The Tokyo Olympics will conclude on the 8th of August.

