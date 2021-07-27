Tokyo Olympics: Jordan Claims Silver, Egypt Earns Bronze in Taekwondo

Jordan claimed silver, while Egypt won two bronze medals in Taekwondo at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

Saleh Al-Sharabaty gave Jordan their first silver in men's 80kg category following his 9-20 loss in the Gold-medal match to Maksim Khramtsov representing the Russian Olympic Committee.

In the same category, Egypt's Seif Essa claimed bronze after defeating Richard Ordemann from Norway 12-4.

In women's 67kg, Hedaya Wahba earned bronze for Egypt as she overtook Paige McPherson from the US 17-6.

The Tokyo Olympics will conclude on the 8th of August.