Tokyo Olympics: Kuwait's Al-Rashidi Claims Skeet Bronze

Abdullah Al-Rashidi won bronze for Kuwait as he finished third in men's skeet shooting category at Tokyo Olympics, giving his country their first medal.

The 57-year-old collected 46 points earning him the bronze, whereas the gold medal went to US champions Vincent Hancock with 59 points to his credit.

Denmark's Jesper Hansen had to settle for silver with 55 points.

Al-Rashidi represented Kuwait in the Olympic games since 1996.

He clinched the bronze medal in skeet at the Rio 2016 Olympics.