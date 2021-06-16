Tokyo Olympics: Tough Sanctions for Violations of Hygiene Regime

Participants at the Tokyo Olympics face sanctions including exclusion from the Games if they don't comply with the extensive coronavirus countermeasures in place, said dpa international.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) published the measures on Tuesday in the third and final version of their playbooks for all stakeholders at the July 23-August 8 Games which take place amid the pandemic.

Also on Tuesday, IOC vice-president John Coates arrived in Tokyo and Japan said it had secured another 20,000 vaccination doses for its workforce at the Games which were postponed last year.

With less than six weeks until the opening ceremony the IOC continued its fine-tuning through the playbooks, and it said that details on compliance were among the key added content.

The IOC and Japanese organizers have insisted that the playbooks and vaccination of around 80 per cent of the athletes would help to stage safe and secure Games.

Tokyo is under a state of emergency until at least Sunday, and the government is reportedly considering to place Tokyo under a quasi state of emergency during the Games.

At the recent G7 summit, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reaffirmed his determination to hold the Games regardless of the pandemic, widespread opposition among his country's population and a slow start into vaccination.

Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Tuesday that the government will be receiving 20,000 vaccination doses from US company Pfizer which doubles the amount of jabs for the Olympic workforce.

The IOC had earlier agreed with Pfizer over the same amount of doses.

The latest agreement allows to offer vaccination to volunteers in the athletes' village, members of the organizing committee and Japanese media representatives.