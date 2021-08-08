Tokyo Olympics: US Edges Past China in Gold Medal Tally

Team USA managed to edge past their Chinese counterparts in the overall gold medal tally at the Tokyo Olympics that concluded on Sunday.

US athletes won a total of 113 medals; 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze.

Whereas, China claimed 38 gold, 32 silver and 18 bronze, with a total of 88 medals.

Japan came in third place with a total tally of 58 medals, as their athletes clinched 27 gold, 14 silver and 17 bornze.

Great Britain settled for fourth spot winning a total of 65 medals; 22 gold, 21 silver and 22 bronze.

The Russian Olympic Committee finished fifth with 20 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze, earning a total of 71 medals.