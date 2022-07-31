Top 3 Items for Home Workout

While it is true that you must indulge in physical exercise and workouts to remain fit, you don't need to spend hours at the gym to do so since health and fitness experts point out that your body does not do the job of catabolizing the fat and muscle anabolism you're working out. In fact, it does the job when you are at rest so, if you are spending more time working out during the day, you are giving your body less time to rest and recover hence, effectively planning your workouts is key to building a stronger body.

Mornings are the best time to exercise as it causes carbs and fats to metabolise more quickly but if you are too lazy to head out to grind, we got you sorted with these home workout tips on easy ways of how 3-4 exercises can be completed at home and 3 fitness products you need. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Krishna Chandak, Co-Founder of TEGO Fit, shared, "A home workout doesn't have to be too complicated in terms of equipment required. One can accomplish a lot with minimal workout accessories too." According to him, the three essential products that make for an effective and comprehensive home workout include the following:

1. Yoga mat

A yoga/workout mat is an effective tool for any kind of workout style - from a basic mobility regime to advanced callisthenic movements, the mat serves as a purpose for them all. Having said that, not all mats are equal. When buying a yoga mat, there are a few things you need to look out for. Firstly, the grip of the mat must provide a firm hold not only for your palms, but also check if the mat has a tactile surface for a solid foundation. Secondly, identify a mat that suits your body size, ensure you check for the length and width. Third, the mat's thickness. A mat too thick could make you unstable, making it difficult to hold a pose, while a mat too thin can be an issue if you have a high concern for knees or elbow joint pain. Thicker mats tend to be heavier and can affect portability.

2. Resistance bands

A well thought out and comprehensive training program is incomplete without some form of resistance training. Resistance bands are a great way to strengthen/stretch your muscles, whether for aesthetics, athletic performance, or physical therapy. All muscle groups can be effectively stimulated with the help of resistance bands. They also help in core stabilisation and strengthening by providing varying levels of resistance at different points in the range of motion.

3. Skipping rope

When it comes to cardiovascular fitness, the jump rope is second to none. You won't need much space either-the jump rope can be used within the confines of your home or in the outdoors. If you're starting out - look out for the following three things - Quality ball bearing system to ensure easy movement, grippy handles that are sweat resistant and an adjustable length.

Bringing her expertise to the same and sharing tips on easy ways of how 3-4 exercises can be completed at home, Gigi Bedi, Fitness Coach and Owner of The Space Fitness in Mumbai, suggested:

1. Don't train without purpose

Free online follow along workout videos and IG fitness may be easy to access but if you're using them without structure you will never get the results you are looking for and may even land up damaging yourself. Get on a well designed training program that progresses over 4-6 weeks towards a clear fitness goal

2. If you can, train with a coach

Whether it is group fitness, personal training or prescribed training plans - working out under the guidance of an expert will make a world of difference in getting you faster results. A coach will be able to teach you correct form, keep you safe and take up the training intensity or modify your workouts when you've plateaued. You cannot get this from random training.

3. Don't be afraid to lift weights

Endless cardio will get you nowhere. Humans need quality muscle to move better, be pain free, build strength & improve immunity (to mention a few benefits). After a point your bodyweight & resistance band only workouts will stop working. So invest in a good set of dumbbells and a heavy kettlebell & get on a well rounded workout program that includes resistance training along with high intensity training and mobility.

4. Your total activity through the day is just as important as your workout

Often underestimated for it's simplicity but walking more is the easiest way to improve health. Find easy ways through the day to increase movement between your daily activities. You wont regret it.

It is important to note that it is not what workout you do at the gym or home but what you do through the rest of the day that matters. The food that you consume throughout the entire day, the thoughts you feed into your mind, your stress levels, your smoking or drinking habits and the quality and quantity of sleep and rest that you give your mind and body, all of it adds up to your health and fitness regime.

