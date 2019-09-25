Tosun Rejected Al Gharafa Move to Stay at Everton

Turkish international Cenk Tosun turned down a transfer to Qatari side Al Gharafa to fight for a place at Everton.

The 28-year-old is down the pecking order behind Moise Kean and Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the Toffees, but still wants to stay at Goodison Park until at least January, says Milliyet.

It's said Tosun's wife did not want to move to Qatar and instead wanted to remain on Merseyside.

Tosun played 35 minutes in Everton's 2-0 loss to Sheffield United on Saturday.