Tottenham Announce Conte as New Head Coach

Tottenham Hotspur has announced the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new first team head coach on Tuesday.

The Italian signed a deal until the summer of 2023 with an option to extend.

The London-based club sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday and were instantly linked with the former Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan manager.

Conte lead the Blues to claiming the Premier League title in the 2016-2017 season and was sacked on 13 July 2018.

He returned to Italy afterwards and helped Inter clinch the Serie A title last season, before terminating his contract in the summer due to disagreements with the club's board over transfers.

The 52-year-old reportedly had his eye on coaching Manchester United, but he is now set to guide Tottenham throughout the upcoming months.

The team is currently sitting in ninth spot ten points behind league leaders Chelsea.