Tottenham Eyeing Morata as Potential Kane Replacement

Fichajes claims that Tottenham Hotspur are eyeing Juventus forward Alvaro Morata as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

The England captain seemed on his way out of Spurs last summer after being linked with a move to Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 28-year-old decided to remain at the london-based club in the end, but he could be spending his final season for sure this time.

If Kane does leave next summer, Tottenham believe that Morata is the proper replacement.

The Spain international is currently on loan at Juventus from Atletico Madrid, he is valued at €45 million according to Transfermark.com.