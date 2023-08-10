Tottenham accepts to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich

  1. Home
Published August 10th, 2023 - 11:06 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane waves to supporters after the pre-season friendly match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City was cancelled due to waterlogged pitch conditions at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on July 23, 2023. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur have finally accepted to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich for £95 million, according to the Daily Mail.

The Bundesliga champions were searching for a proper replacement to Robert Lewandowski who left the club in 2022.

The England captain is set to earn up to £400,000-a-week.

The striker wanted his future to be resolved before the beginning of the Premier League season.

Bayern had their previous offers turned down by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy who was holding out for a higher fee.

However, speculation surrounding Kane's future seems to have finally come to its conclusion.

