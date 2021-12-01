Tottenham & Inter Chasing Insigne

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to move for Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne - according to Calciomercato.

The Italy international is yet to commit to fresh terms with the Serie A giants and is currently exploring other potential options.

The 30-year-old will become a free agent at the end of the season if he does not sign a new deal.

Spurs are monitoring the situation as they prepare to swoop for the Euro 2020 winner.

Inter Milan are also chasing Insigne who could prefer to stay in Italy, but Tottenham are hoping to convince him of moving to London.

He represented Napoli 413 times scoring 114 goals and making 91 assists.

