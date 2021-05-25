Tottenham Interested in Re-Hiring Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham could try to bring back Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Jose Mourinho last month, claims the Independent.
Pochettino was previously responsible for a rare UEFA Champions League purple patch at Spurs that included an appearance in the competition's final in 2019.
What's been said about Mauricio Pochettino?
Now at Paris Saint-Germain, the manager is said to be open to a return under the right circumstances with things in France not going according to plan.
PSG failed to win the league this year with Lille lifting the trophy this past weekend.
Via SyndiGate.info
