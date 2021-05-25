Tottenham Interested in Re-Hiring Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham could try to bring back Mauricio Pochettino after sacking Jose Mourinho last month, claims the Independent.

Pochettino was previously responsible for a rare UEFA Champions League purple patch at Spurs that included an appearance in the competition's final in 2019.

What's been said about Mauricio Pochettino?

Now at Paris Saint-Germain, the manager is said to be open to a return under the right circumstances with things in France not going according to plan.

PSG failed to win the league this year with Lille lifting the trophy this past weekend.