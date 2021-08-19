Tottenham Ready to Pay £75m for Lautaro Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to pay £75m to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport.

Although the Argentine star is settled at Inter and does not want to leave, the London giants are still looking to bring him in.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Nerazzurri in 2018 for a reported fee of €22.7m.

Tottenham fear losing their captain Harry Kane who is wanted by Manchester City and are looking for a suitable replacement.

Lautaro has 132 appearances and 49 goals for Inter, he helped the team clinch the Italian League title last season.

He played a key role last month in gifting Argentina their first Copa America title since 1993.