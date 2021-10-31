Tottenham Revive Interest in Conte

  1. Home
Antonio Conte (Photo: AFP)

Alfredo Pedulla has revealed through Twitter that Tottenham are considering moving again for ex-Inter and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

Nuno Espirito Santo's future is at doubt at Spurs after a poor start to the season.

The London-based club did not succeed in bringing in the Italian last summer, so they had to settle for Espirito Santo.

Conte is a prime target for Manchester United as well, and the former Italy manager reportedly prefers to coach the Red Devils over Spurs.

Tottenham suffered a 3-0 loss to United on Saturday which is their fifth of the season in the Premier League.

Conte could replace Espirito Santo at Tottenham (Photo: AFP)
Nuno Espirito Santo (Photo: AFP)
