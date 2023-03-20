Tottenham want £100m for Harry Kane

  1. Home
Published March 20th, 2023 - 07:28 GMT
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg football match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur on February 14, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
Tottenham Hotspur's English striker Harry Kane reacts during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg football match between AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur on February 14, 2023 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Tottenham Hotspur will allow the sale of their captain Harry Kane for £100 million, according to The Times.

Manchester United are currently the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old whose contract with Spurs expires in 2024.

The Red Devils will need to shell out £100 million up-front if they want to get their top summer target.

Tottenham prefer to keep the striker and will try and convince him to sign a new deal in the coming months.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also monitoring Kane's situation but the player prioritizes staying in the England as he hopes to break Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals record.

