Tottenham want £100m for Harry Kane

ALBAWABA - Tottenham Hotspur will allow the sale of their captain Harry Kane for £100 million, according to The Times.

Manchester United are currently the frontrunners to sign the 29-year-old whose contract with Spurs expires in 2024.

The Red Devils will need to shell out £100 million up-front if they want to get their top summer target.

Tottenham prefer to keep the striker and will try and convince him to sign a new deal in the coming months.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are also monitoring Kane's situation but the player prioritizes staying in the England as he hopes to break Alan Shearer's 260 Premier League goals record.