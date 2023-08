Toulouse vs PSG predicted lineups: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to take on Toulouse on Saturday in a must-win game that could witness the return of Kylian Mbappe.

Match date: Saturday, August 19

Kick-off time: 19:00 (GMT)

Venue: Stadium de Toulouse

Toulouse vs PSG probable lineups

Toulouse possible Xl

Manager: Carles Martinez

Guillaume Restes; Mikkel Desler, Logan Costa, Rasmus Nicolaisen, Moussa Diarra; Vincent Sierro, Cristian Casseres Jr., Denis Genreau; Zakaria Aboukhlal, Thijs Dallinga, Frank Magri

Paris Saint-Germain possible Xl

Manager: Luis Enrique

Gianluigi Donnarumma; Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez; Warren Zaire-Emery, Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha; Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe, Marco Asensio

Prediction

Toulouse 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: The Parisians will be hoping to bounce back after their opening 0-0 draw against Lorient last Saturday, and with the possible return of Mbappe, they should be able to get a much-needed win away from home.