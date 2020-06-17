Trabzonspor Beat Fenerbahce, Reach Turkish Cup Final

Trabzonspor beat Fenerbahce 3-1 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup semifinal match Tuesday to advance to final.

Trabzonspor secured the 5-2 aggregate victory, having won the first leg 2-1 at home in March.

The visitors took the lead in the sixth minute at Ulker Stadium, when Norwegian star Alexander Sorloth scored the opener.

A shot from the penalty area was deflected by defender Serdar Aziz, but it managed to beat goalkeeper Altay Bayindir for the 0-1 score.

Fenerbahce tied the match in the 42nd minute when Turkish midfielder Deniz Turuc put the ball in the net on a classy volley.

It was pretty even until Fenerbahce midfielder Emre Belozoglu, who was on the substitutes bench, was sent off in the second half after arguing with referee Cuneyt Cakir.

In the 83rd minute, Sorloth scored to give the lead to Trabzonspor. Forward Caleb Ekuban dribbled past Fenerbahce midfielder Jailson to enter the box. Bayindir left his goal to defend the attack but Ekuban gifted unmarked Sorloth with an open goal.

Czech defender Filip Novak added a goal for good measure to make it 3-1, in injury time, on a counter attack with a shot that beat Bayindir.

Trabzonspor will face Aytemi̇z Alanyaspor or Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the final.

Aytemi̇z Alanyaspor will take on Fraport TAV Antalyaspor in the semifinals second leg June 18.

Alanyaspor won the first leg 1-0 in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.