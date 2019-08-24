Trabzonspor Deny Wanyama Interest

Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor are not interested in out of favour Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama say Turkish Football.

The Kenya international has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs as a result of the emergence of Harry Winks and signing of Tanguy Ndombele, but won't be rescued by the club that signed Daniel Sturridge this week.

"Yama who? No, there is no offer, there is no interest," club president Ahmet Agaoglu is quoted as saying in the report.