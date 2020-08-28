Trabzonspor Getting Offers for Sorloth, Ugurcan Cakir

Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor have received offers for their goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir as well as Norwegian forward Alexander Sorloth, but they are staying put for now, said the club’s chairman.

Ahmet Agaoglu told Anadolu Agency’s Sports Desk Friday that they have some serious offers from clubs for these two players.

Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are among the clubs seriously interested in bringing Sorloth on board, he added.

But, Agaoglu said, Trabzonspor is not interested in any transfer offer for the players, as the club wants to keep both Cakir and Sorloth for this season.

Cakir, 24, is a Trabzonspor regular, having 43 appearances in the 2019-20 season.

Sorloth last year moved to the Black Sea team from London’s Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal.

Under the deal, Trabzonspor is obliged to purchase Sorloth for €6 million ($7.15 million) if he plays in 50% of the matches in the starting lineup during the 2020-2021 season.

The 24-year-old forward showed impressive form last season in Turkey, becoming the Super Lig’s top-scoring player with 24 goals in 34 matches.

RB Leipzig are seeking a new forward to replace Timo Werner, who last season scored 34 goals in 45 matches.

Werner, 24, moved to the Premier League side Chelsea in the summer transfer window.