Trabzonspor Release Nigerian Midfielder Onazi

Turkish Super Lig title contenders Trabzonspor terminated their Nigerian midfielder Ogenyi Onazi's contract on Wednesday.

The Black Sea club said on their website that Onazi's deal was ended by mutual termination so he became free agent.

The 27-year-old central midfielder had a contract with Trabzonspor until May 2020.

A former Lazio player Onazi joined Trabzonspor in 2016.

He scored seven goals and made four assists in 79 matches for the Turkish club.

Onazi was a Nigerian international, playing for the African team in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

He was a part of Nigeria for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but he didn't play in this tournament.

Onazi had 51 appearances for his nation since Oct. 2012.