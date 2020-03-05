Training, Sports Classes Suspended: Sharjah Sports Council

The Sharjah Sports Council has suspended training and sports classes for various age levels in Sharjah Clubs specially for games that are not associated with sports federations.

The Council said in a statement that the classes have been suspended until further notice in order to ensure safety of players and affiliates in the club.? (UAE schools to close for four weeks as precaution against coronavirus)

On Tuesday, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of coronavirus. The six individuals include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian - all connected to the previous cases associated with the UAE Tour cycling event.