Trincao Joins Wolves on Loan

Trincao will play in the English Premier League (EPL) in the 2021/22 season, with Barcelona and Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) having come to an agreement for a loan transfer with a non-compulsory purchase option.

The 21-year-old Portuguese forward was signed by FC Barcelona from SC Braga, arriving in the summer of 2020.

Over the 2020/21 season, he played 43 times for Ronald Koeman's side, scoring three times and providing two assists. Five of those matches came in the Spanish Copa del Rey, as Barca won the competition.

Now, he'll form part of the project at Wolves in the EPL for 2021/22, becoming the latest in a long line of Portuguese signings that the club have made, the Spanish MARCA newspaper reported.