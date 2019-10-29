Triple Delight for Muscat’s Cricket Coaching Center

Muscat Cricket Coaching Center (MCCC) enjoyed a memorable week as three of its sides scored exciting victories in the Junior League Under-13 games at Muscat Municipality grounds in Amerat.

MCCC Red got the better of its own fellow team MCCC Purple by 31 runs. Batting first Reds scored 136 for 5 in 20 overs, Jash Bhavesh Jesrani topscoring with 38.

Andrew Judam claimed 4 for 14 as Purples were dismissed for only 105 in the 16th over. Sharankrinshna took two wickets.

Brief Scores: MCCC Red (U13) 136 for 5 in 20 overs (Jash Bhavesh Jesrani 38 – 2x4, Madhav Shaji Nair 2-11) beat MCCC Purple (U13)

105 all out in 15.5 overs (Abhijit Ajith 15 – 1x4, Sabhijoy 14 – 2x4, Andrew Judam 4-14, Sharankrishna Nambiraj 2-8) by 31 runs.

Toyash stars in ISM win

Toyash Khasbage struck a fine half century as Indian School Muscat (ISM) thrashed Bowsher Olympic Center (BOC) by a whopping 182 runs in another Junior League Under-13 match.

ISM amassed 230 for 6 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant batting by Khasbage, Lester Sheldon (45) and Gauravdeep Singh (28). Avish Fordekar and Kabir Sethi bagged two wickets each.

BOC failed to find any rhythm and could manage only 48 for 3 in 20 overs.

Brief Scores: Indian School Muscat (U-13) 230 for 6 in 20 overs (Toyash Khasbage 63 – 8x4, Lester Sheldon 45 – 6x4, Gauravdeep Singh 28 – 2x4, Avish Fordekar 2-31, Kabir Sethi 2-40) trounced Bowsher Olympic Centre (U-13) 48 for 3 in 20 overs (Aakash Ummethala 9. Hafiz Mohammed Yusufdeen 1-1) by 182 runs.

Saurav powers MCCC Blue to victory

In another Junior League game, MCCC Blue defeated Indian School Sohar (ISS) by 12 runs thanks to a superb all-round show by Saurav Karunakaran.

Blues posted 148 for 5 on the board in 20 overs thanks to Saurav’s 66 and Ishaan’s 30. Sidambarisvar Bala bagged 5 for 30.

ISS fought well but fell short by 12 runs as it was restricted to 136 for 8 in 20 overs. Sidambarisvar Bala topscored with 40 while Thangavel chipped in with 29. Saurav Karunakaran and Aymen Sayeed picked up three wickets each.

Brief Scores: MCCC Blue (U-13) 148 for 5 in 20 overs (Saurav Karunakaran 66 – 4x4, Ishaan 30 – 2x4, Sidambarisvar Bala 5-30) defeated Indian School Sohar (U-13) 136 for 8 in 20 overs (Sidambarisvar Bala 40 – 5x4, Thangavel Senthilkumar 29 – 4x5. Saurav Karunakaran 3-27, Aymen Sayeed 3-36) by 12 runs.

Jagan helps MCCC Green to victory

Jagan Srrekanth slammed a superb 46 to steer MCCC Green to an 8-wicket win over Indian School Maabela (ISAM).

ISAM was restricted to 96 for 5 in 20 overs which Greens chased down in 12 overs, scoring 99 for 2 thanks to Jagan’s brilliant knock.

Brief Scores: Indian School Al Mabella (U13) 96 for 5 in 20 overs (Vaishnav Kovil 25 – 2x4, Jagan Sreekanth 2-10) lost to MCCC Green (U13) 99 for 2 in 12 overs (Jagan Sreekanth 46 – 5x4) by 8 wickets.

By Shahzad Raza