Tsitsipas, Kyrgios Fined after Stormy Wimbledon Clash

Published July 3rd, 2022 - 08:45 GMT
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Denmark's Holger Rune during their men's singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Denmark's Holger Rune during their men's singles match on day nine of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 30, 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios were both fined on Sunday for offences committed during their tempestuous Wimbledon clash.

Greek star Tsitsipas, who angrily hit a ball into the Court One crowd, was slapped with a $10,000 sanction while the Australian was fined $4,000 for an audible obscenity.

Kyrgios won Saturday's stormy third-round clash, following which the pair exchanged insults in their post-match press conferences.

Kyrgios was also fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during his first-round match.

AFP

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles semi-final tennis match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Carmen JASPERSEN / AFP)
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz during their men's singles semi-final tennis match at the ATP 500 Halle Open tennis tournament in Halle, western Germany, on June 18, 2022. (Photo by Carmen JASPERSEN / AFP)
