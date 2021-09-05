Tsitsipas Responds to Zverev's Criticism

Stefanos Tsitsipas was yet again on the receiving end of criticism and had to defend himself following his third round US Open exit on Friday.

The World No. 3 lost to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Garfia 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 0-6, 7-6 (7-5).

The Greek star hit back at Alexander Zverev who accused him two weeks ago during the Cincinnati Masters semifinal of being a cheater.

Tsitsipas took his bag as he left the court for a bathroom break, and Zverev believes that the the 23-year-old had a phone so he could text his father, who works as his coach.

At the US Open, Tsitsipas left the court for seven minutes following the end of the fourth set against Andy Murray.

Murray was furious with his opponent's antics and said that he lost his respect for him.

Zverev said after Tsitsipas' win over Murray at the US Open: "Either it's a very magical place he goes to or there is communication there.

But I also don't want to disrespect him. He is a great player. He is No. 3 in the world for a reason. He's winning tournaments and playing incredible tennis this year for a reason, so it's not only that,"

The Greek star insisted that his main focus is to win: "Look, I'm not pretending that everyone loves me. I don't want to be -- my intentions are not to be loved by anyone. Every person can choose their favorite player, pick a side,

"All these accusations have been completely false."