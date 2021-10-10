Tuchel: Jorginho Deserves to Win Ballon d'Or

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel believes that Italy star Jorginho would be a worthy Ballon d'Or winner this year.

The Blues' midfielder is among the 30 finalists that will compete to win the coveted prize this year.

The German manager said as quoted by Tribalfootball: "Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d'Or.

"He's a very intelligent player and it's a pleasure to be his coach.

“He has a great vision of football.

"For me, individual prizes don't have great significance, it's impossible to make a real comparison between several players of different roles.

“I would like one of my players to win it because I would know what the effect would be.

"Then Jorginho is a great person and an excellent player, but in general it's not the most important thing."