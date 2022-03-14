Tuchel Not Considering Chelsea Exit

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he intends to stay at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season.

The West London club is facing an uncertain future after the UK government's imposed sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich.

Manchester United are believed to be following the German coach as they look for a new permanent manager, but Tuchel insists he is not thinking about leaving this season.

He told reporters as quoted by Goal: "There's no doubt I'll stay until the end of the season,".

"Absolutely. We just have to wait and we still have to go day by day because everything can change."