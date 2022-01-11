Tuchel Eager to Reunite with Dembele at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele to Chelsea, as reported by L'Equipe.

The German manager is keen to reunite with the 2018 World Cup winner after they worked together at Borussia Dortmund.

The Frenchman has a deal with Barca that is set to expire in the summer.

Several European giants including Liverpool and Juventus have been linked with the 24-year-old.

Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko criticized Barcelona coach Xavi for calling up his client with no preparation last week.

He said: "We talk many times about money when it comes to the renewal of Ousmane, but it is not only a question of money. Also of day-to-day management.

"This sports management with this return to play without training, just after covid, is what makes things really difficult for us."