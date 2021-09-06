Tuchel Wants Sane at Chelsea

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is eyeing a move for Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane, according to The Express.

The European champions may be willing to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech or Christian Pulisic as part of any deal for the German winger.

The former Man City player is also wanted by Tottenham and Arsenal, but the Blues have the advantage because they can offer the 25-year-old Champions League football.

Sane signed a five-year deal with Bayern for an initial €45 million fee with add-ons rising to a potential €60 million.

He failed to leave his mark with the German giants so far, he scored 11 goals in 49 appearances so far.