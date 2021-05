Tunisia’s football team Squad for Upcoming Friendlies

Coach of Tunisia’s football team Mondher Kebaier, on Friday, unveiled his squad for the three upcoming friendly games that will pit the Carthage Eagles against DR Congo, Algeria and Mali, next June 5, 11 and 15 in Rades.

The squad list saw the first call-up of English Premier League players Amor Rekik and Hannibal Mejbri.

Tunisia’s football team squad:

Goalkeepers: Farouk Ben Mustpha, Moez Ben Cherifia, Moez Hassen, Atef Dkhili

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Oussama Haddadi, Ali Maaloul, Wajdi Kechrida, Mohamed Drager, Adem Bellamine, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Dylan Bronn, Yassine Meriah

Midfielders: Hamza Rafia, Naim Sliti, Hannibal Mejbri, Seifeddine Khaoui, Anis Ben Slimane, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Aissa Aidouni, Ferjani Sassi, Elyès Sekhiri

Strikers: Ali Youssef, Issam Jebali, Sebastien Tounekti, Seifeddine Jaziri, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni.