Tunisia to Face Sudan and Nigeria in Warmup Games Next October

Tunisia’s national soccer team are playing two friendly against Sudan and Nigeria in October, ahead of the resumption of the Cameroon AfCON 2022 qualifiers, the Tunisian Football Federation announced Wednesday.

The first warmup game against Sudan will take place on October 9 at the Hamadi Agrebi Olympic Stadium in Rades, while the second against Nigeria is set for October 13 in Austria.

The Carthage Eagles will resume the competition next November (9 to 17) with the two-leg games against Tanzania, at days 3 and 4 in group J of the AfCON 2022 qualifiers which also includes Libya and Equatorial Guinea.

The Tunisians will play at home in the first leg before travelling to Dar es-Salaam in the return match.

The qualifiers of AfCON 2021 that was postponed to 2022 were suspended last March due to the coronavirus pandemic.