Tunisia Fire Mental Fitness Trainer

Hours after the draw to Mauritania, the Tunisia football federation announced firing the team's mental trainer David Marcel after interfering in technical matters during matches.

In an official statement, the Tunisian football federation stated that Mental Fitness Trainer David Marcel did not mentally prepare the players perfectly for their previous matches.

Meanwhile, despite reaching round of 16 at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, Tunisian Coach Alain Giresse is still not satisfied with the team's performance at the continental tournament, especially after failing to settle on the best line up until now.

"The game against Mauritania wasn't an easy one, but we reached the next round. We should forget what happened and prepare well for the next match," Giresse said after Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Mauritania in the last match of the AFCON group stage.

Eagles of Carthage secured a place at round of 16 after three successive draws against Mali, Angola and Mauritania.

They qualified after finishing as runners-up to Mali in Group E and will now meet Ghana in Ismailia on Monday in the first knockout round.

"Despite qualification, I can't say that I am satisfied after what happened in the first three matches," explained Giresse.

"Although we made many changes in our line up to find solutions for our striking crisis, we couldn't manage to appear in strong shape until now.

"We had a chance to win against Mali and Angola and we still have an opportunity to prove our worth.

"Tunisia team isn't depending on physical strength and we have some faults that we need to avoid in the future.

"We always search for the best attacking strategy and up until now I didn't find the best line up," he concluded.

Under the helm of Giresse, the Eagles of Carthage are searching for their second ever African Cup title after winning their sole trophy in 2004.

By Ahmed Abd El Rasoul