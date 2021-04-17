Tunisia to Host 2021 CAVB Women's and Men's Club African Championships

Fourteen clubs were attracted to participate in the 2021 Women's Club African Championship, due April 19-May 1 in Kelibia.

Tunisia is represented by 4 teams, namely CSfaxien, CF Carthage, AS Marsa and CO Kélibia.

The other participating clubs are: Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline (Kenya), Mimosas (Côte d'Ivoire), Nigeria Customs (Nigeria), Wolaita Sodo University (Ethiopia), National Alcohol (Ethiopia), AS Customs (Burkina Faso), Muzinga (Burundi), VC Price (DR Congo) and University Wolves ( Zimbabwe).

Besides, twenty teams were attracted to participate in the 2021 Men's African Club Championship, held April 16-28 in Tunis.

Here are the participating clubs: Espérance Sportive de Tunis, Club Sportive Sfaxien CSS and Club Olympique de Kélibia (Tunisia), Zamalek SC (Egypt), Al Swehly Club (Libya), Kenya Ports Authority and General Service Unit (Kenya), Port de Douala (Cameroon), Rwanda Energy Group and APR (Rwanda), Société Omnisport de l'Armée (Côte d'Ivoire), VC Espoir and AS Police (DR Congo), University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe), Rukinzo Volleyball Club (Burundi), Madda Walabu University and Wolaita Dicha SC (Ethiopia), Nigeria Custom Services (Nigeria), MTC (Tanzania) and Nemo Star (Uganda).