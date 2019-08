The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) and Coach of the national football team Alain Giresse have mutually agreed to an amicable termination of his contract, FTF announced on Wednesday.

Giresse has been Head Coach of Carthage Eagles since December 2018.

The national team will play two friendly matches against Mauritania on September 6 in Rades and Côte d'Ivoire on September 10 in Rouen, France.