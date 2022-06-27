Tunisia Star Khazri Joins Montpellier on Free Transfer

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri has completed a move to Ligue 1 side Montpellier after his contract expired with relegated Saint-Etienne.

"It was a priority for us to strengthen our attack. It's now a done deal and I'm delighted," said Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin on Monday.

Khazri scored 37 times in 114 appearances over four seasons for Saint-Etienne but was unable to prevent the club from dropping into the second division for the first time since 2004.

He has a wealth of French top-flight experience, with previous stints at Bastia, Bordeaux and Rennes. Khazri also spent 18 months with Sunderland in the Premier League from 2016-17.

The 31-year-old captained Tunisia at this year's Africa Cup of Nations. He has 69 international caps but missed the World Cup play-off win over Mali in March because of injury.

AFP