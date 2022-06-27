  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Tunisia Star Khazri Joins Montpellier on Free Transfer

Tunisia Star Khazri Joins Montpellier on Free Transfer

Published June 27th, 2022 - 11:11 GMT
Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri reacts after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)
Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri reacts after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)

Tunisia's Wahbi Khazri has completed a move to Ligue 1 side Montpellier after his contract expired with relegated Saint-Etienne.

"It was a priority for us to strengthen our attack. It's now a done deal and I'm delighted," said Montpellier president Laurent Nicollin on Monday.

Khazri scored 37 times in 114 appearances over four seasons for Saint-Etienne but was unable to prevent the club from dropping into the second division for the first time since 2004.

He has a wealth of French top-flight experience, with previous stints at Bastia, Bordeaux and Rennes. Khazri also spent 18 months with Sunderland in the Premier League from 2016-17.

The 31-year-old captained Tunisia at this year's Africa Cup of Nations. He has 69 international caps but missed the World Cup play-off win over Mali in March because of injury.

AFP

Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri reacts after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)
Tunisia's forward Wahbi Khazri reacts after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Tunisia at Stade Roumde Adjia in Garoua on January 23, 2022. (Photo by Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP)
Tags:Wahbi KhazriTunisia football teamMontpellierSaint-Etienne

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...