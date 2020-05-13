Tunisian Football Federation to Support Wadii Jary in CAF Elections

President of the Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) Wadii Jary affirmed that the federal bureau will support any Tunisian competence, who will present his candidacy for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and will be in a position to help the Tunisian football.

According to local and foreign media reports, Tunisian businessman Tarek Bouchamaoui, a member of the CAF and FIFA executive board, intends to run for the presidency of CAF for the 2021/2025 term.