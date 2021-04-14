Tunisian Lassaad Chabbi New Coach of Raja Casablanca

Tunisian Lassaad Chabbi has been appointed the new coach of Raja Casablanca, replacing Jamal Sellami, who stepped down, the club announced Tuesday.

Lassaad Chabbi, former coach of Tunisian US Monastir, signed a renewable contract with Raja Casablanca until the end of the season.

The 59-year-old had coached several Austrian clubs and led US Monastir to win the Tunisian Cup in 2020.

Raja Casablanca currently ranks second in the Moroccan football premier league Botola Pro D1 "Inwi".