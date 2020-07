Tunisia’s Basketball Championship (2019/2020) will resume on July 15 with the play-off semi-finals first-leg games, after months of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The semi-finals second-leg games are due on July 22 and in case of a draw, a decisive game is scheduled on July 25.

The first-leg and second-leg final are set for August 8 and 12, respectively.