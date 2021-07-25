Tunisia's Hafnaoui Wins Men's 400m Freestyle Gold

Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui earned his country their first gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

The 18-year-old swimmer won the men's 400m freestyle final shockingly with a time of three minutes 43.36 seconds, 0.16 seconds ahead of Australia's Jack McLoughlin who finished second.

The bronze medal went to Kieran Smith from the USA.

It was his country's fifth ever gold - and third in swimming.

Yesterday, Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi gave Tunisia their first medal when he secured men's Taekwondo 58kg category silver.

Tunisia has 63 competitors in 16 sports.