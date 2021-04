Esperance Sportive de Tunis won Tunisia's volleyball Cup, after defeating CS Sfaxien 3-0 (25-20, 25-15 & 25-21), at a final game played on Friday afternoon in Sidi Bousaid.

The Tunis club therefore bagged the double after winning the championship against the same CS Sfaxien in a decisive game played last March 27.

This is the 19th Cup title won by Esperance ST.