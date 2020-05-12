Turkey Ends Handball Season over Virus

Turkey ended all handball leagues on Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak, without crowning a champion.
The decision was announced by the Turkish Handball Federation President Bilal Eyuboglu during a TV interview.
There will be also no promotion or relegation in the leagues, he said, adding that the decision was taken after a consensus of all clubs.
Turkey suspended all competitions in four major sports: football, basketball, handball, and volleyball on March 19, after the country confirmed its first COVID-19 case.
Besides handball, volleyball and basketball leagues have already ended without winners and relegations.
The Turkish Football Federation, however, said last week that the leagues would resume on June 12.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Copyright Andolu Ajansi