Turkey to Face Germany in Friendly Clash

The Turkish national football team will take on Germany in a friendly match on Wednesday.

The match will kick off at the RheinEnergie Stadium in the German city of Cologne at 1845GMT.

French referee Benoit Bastien will officiate the game.

Turkey will use the friendly match to prepare for two consecutive UEFA Nations League games over the coming week.

Turkey play Russia in Moscow this Sunday and return home to host Serbia in Istanbul next Wednesday.

Caykur Rizespor goalkeeper Gokhan Akkan has been called up to the national squad for the upcoming games.

The 25-year-old could be handed a debut by coach Senol Gunes in one of the three matches.

Full Turkey squad:

Goalkeepers: Mert Gunok (Medipol Basaksehir), Gokhan Akkan (Caykur Rizespor), Ugurcan Cakir (Trabzonspor)

Defenders: Zeki Celik (Lille), Mert Muldur (Sassuolo), Kaan Ayhan (Sassuolo), Nazim Sangare (Fenerbahce), Caglar Soyuncu (Leicester City), Merih Demiral (Juventus), Ozan Kabak (Schalke), Umut Meras (Le Havre), Hasan Ali Kaldirim (Medipol Basaksehir)

Midfielders: Cengiz Under (Leicester City), Efecan Karaca (Aytemiz Alanyaspor), Dorukhan Tokoz (Besiktas), Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan), Irfan Can Kahveci (Medipol Basaksehir), Mahmut Tekdemir (Medipol Basaksehir), Okay Yokuslu (Celta Vigo), Orkun Kokcu (Feyenoord), Ozan Tufan (Fenerbahce), Yusuf Yazici (Lille), Abdulkadir Omur (Trabzonspor), Emre Kilinc (Galatasaray)

Forwards: Ahmed Kutucu (Schalke), Burak Yilmaz (Lille), Enes Unal (Getafe), Kenan Karaman (Fortuna Dusseldorf)