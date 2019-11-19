Turkey Record Highest Point Average for EURO Qualifiers

The Turkish national football team recorded their best performance in any European qualifiers group stage in their history following a 2-0 win over Andorra on Sunday.

Turkey collected 23 points with seven wins, two draws and one defeat in 10 matches as they managed to average 2.3 points per match at the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

Having finished Group H in second place, the average of 2.3 points per game marks their best-ever performance in the qualifying stages of the European football championship.

Turkey's stunning defense form was the key figure for this outstanding success, in which they built a solid wall to defend their goal, conceding only three goals in ten matches.

Fifth time in tournament

Turkey had joined Europe's top-tier tournament only four times before.

They averaged 1.87 and 2.12 points in the EURO 96 and EURO 2000 qualifiers, respectively.

Turkey also collected 24 points with an average of 2 points in the EURO 2008 qualifiers while they averaged 1.8 points on the road to EURO 2016.

Turkey to be seeded in third pot

The EURO 2020 finals draw will be held in the Romanian capital Bucharest on Nov. 30.

The Turkish national team will be seeded in the third pot at the finals draws, as six nations will be placed in each of four pots.

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Turkey and Ukraine have so far qualified for EURO 2020.

A total of 24 nations will compete in six groups in EURO 2020.