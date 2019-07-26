Turkey's Kasimpasa Earns €31M in Last 5 Seasons

Turkish Spor Toto Super Lig team Kasimpasa bagged €31M ($34.5 million) in the last five season's footballer sales.

Istanbul's navy-white club made a huge revenue as of the 2015-16 season. It last sold their Egyptian international player Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan, 24 -- commonly known as Trezeguet -- to English Premier League club Aston Villa for €10 million or $11.1 million.

The club's official statements on Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) and German statistics website for football Transfermarkt say that Kasimpasa earned €31 million from the players that it sold since 2015.

In a four-year period, Kasimpasa gained by selling many regulars such as Dutch left winger Ryan Babel, Dutch central midfielder Ryan Donk, Turkish attacking midfielder Ozer Hurmaci, Swiss striker Eren Derdiyok, Senegalese forward Mbaye Diagne, Nigerian right winger Samuel Eduok and left winger Trezeguet.

Galatasaray buy Diagne for €10M

Diagne, 27, is still being considered as one of the biggest sellings of Kasimpasa. The latest Super Lig winners Galatasaray purchased the prolific striker for €10 million in the last season's half time.

He managed to score 20 goals in 17 matches as title contenders Galatasaray signed him in January to strengthen their offensive line.

Then Diagne netted 10 goals for his new club Galatasaray, helping the Lions to become Turkish champions.

He was also last season's top scorer in Super Lig.

Diagne joined Kasimpasa from China's Tianjin Teda in January 2018 on a free transfer.

Trezeguet quintuples his value at Kasimpasa

The other big sale of Kasimpasa was Trezeguet. The new signing of Aston Villa, Trezeguet moved to Kasimpasa in July 2017 as the Turkish club loaned him for one season.

Kasimpasa, who had the purchase option, acquired him from Belgian club Anderlecht for €2 million over his performance in the Istanbul team.

During the 2017-18 season, Trezeguet scored 13 goals and produced seven assists for Kasimpasa in 31 Super Lig appearances.

Turkish football powerhouses Galatasaray and Fenerbahce started to chase him over this player's last season performance as Trezeguet tallied nine goals and nine assists in 34 league matches.

However, Aston Villa signed him for €10 million in July 2019.

Kasimpasa's top sellings since 2015 are as follows:

Player Club Season Transfer fee (Euro)

Mbaye Diagne Galatasaray 2018-2019 10 million

Trezeguet Aston Villa 2019-2020 10 million

Eren Derdiyok Galatasaray 2016-2017 4 million

Ryan Babel Al-Ain 2015-2016 2.5 million

Ryan Donk Galatasaray 2015-2016 2.5 million

Ozer Hurmaci Trabzonspor 2015-2016 1.5 million

Samuel Eduok Buyuksehir 2018-2019 400,000

By Emre Asikci