Turkish Basketball Finals Series Set to Start on Sunday

Turkish basketball finals are set to start on Sunday, when Anadolu Efes will host Fenerbahce Beko in the best-of-seven playoff series.

In the much anticipated and expected outcome, Fenerbahce Beko and Anadolu Efes smoothly sailed into the finals, eliminating their opponents easily.

The first game of the series will be held at 17.00 (1400GMT) at Sinan Erdem Sport Complex in Istanbul.

Anadolu Efes -- which has not won the title since 2009 -- completed the regular season at first place.

They advanced to semi-finals after beating Banvit with 81-72 and 87-77 in the quarter-final.

In the semi-finals series, Anadolu Efes beat Galatasaray Doga Sigorta by 3-0.

Fenerbahce Beko which qualified semi-finals after beating Turk Telekom with 2-1 in quarters, also eliminated TOFAS with 3-0 series win in the semi-finals.

The eighth encounter in this season

Fenerbahce Beko and Anadolu Efes will face each other for the 8th time this season.

The two teams faced each other three times in Turkish Airlines EuroLeague, two times in Turkish Basketball League and one each Turkish Cup and Presidency Cup in this season

Efes won four of those seven games while Fenerbahce won three.

By Burak Bir