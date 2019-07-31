Turkish Basketball League's 2019-20 Fixtures Unveiled

Turkish top basketball division Basketball Super Lig's 2019-2020 fixtures were unveiled on Wednesday.

The new season will begin on September 27.

According to the fixtures, reigning champions Anadolu Efes will start the new season at home, hosting newcomers OGM Ormanspor in Istanbul.

In their first match of the new season, Istanbul powerhouse Fenerbahce Beko will take on another Istanbul team, Istanbul BB, while Darussafaka Tekfen, commonly known as "Dacka Basketbol", will play an away game against Arel University Buyukcekmece.

The first derby of the new season will be played between Besiktas Sompo and Anadolu Efes at Besiktas Akatlar Spor Complex in Istanbul.

Seen as one of the biggest derbies in the world, Galatasaray Doga Sigorta will host Fenerbahce Beko in a Week-5 game at their home, Sinan Erdem Dome.

In a Week-12 game, Anadolu Efes will host Fenerbahce Beko at Sinan Erdem Dome.

Fixtures for Week-1 are as follows:

Bahcesehir Koleji Besiktas Sompo Japan Turk Telekom Galatasaray Doga Sigorta Gaziantep Basketbol Afyon Belediye Istanbul BB Fenerbahce Beko Bursaspor TOFAS Arel Uni Buyukcekmece Darussafaka Tekfen Teksut Bandirma Pinar Karsiyaka Anadolu Efes OGM Ormanspor

Among 16 teams, 8 of them are based in Istanbul while western Bursa province will have two teams, TOFAS and Bursaspor.

Turk Telekom and OGM Ormanspor will represent capital Ankara.

Super Lig was founded in 1966 and so far 11 different teams have lifted the championship cup as Altinordu won the Lig's 1966-1967 season.

Istanbul heavyweight Anadolu Efes have clinched 14 titles, followed respectively by Fenerbahce Beko (9) and Eczacibasi (8).