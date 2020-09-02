Turkish Clubs' Opponents in Europa League Revealed

Turkish football teams' opponents in the UEFA Europa League have been unveiled after Tuesday's draw.

Besiktas will face Borac Banja Luka from Bosnia and Herzegovina or Portugal's Rio Ave in the third qualifying round.

The match will be held in Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Sept. 24.

Another Turkish club, Aytemiz Alanyaspor, will play against Latvia's Ventspils or Norwegian club Rosenborg in the third qualifying round.

Alanyaspor will be the away team in this phase.

Third qualifying round ties will be held on Sept. 24.

Galatasaray entered the tournament in the second qualifying round to meet Azerbaijan's Neftci.

If Galatasaray eliminate Neftci in the second round, the Turkish side will face Renova from North Macedonia or Croatia's Hajduk Split in the next phase.

The winning teams in the third round will qualify for the Europa League playoffs.

All fixtures in the Europa League qualifying rounds will be played by single leg and behind closed doors amid coronavirus pandemic.

