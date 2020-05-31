Turkish Football Clubs Condemn Murder of US Black Man

Turkey's top three football clubs condemned Saturday the killing of an unarmed black man in US custody by a while police officer earlier this week.

"Racism is a refuge for the ignorant. It seeks to divide and to destroy. It is the enemy of freedom, and deserves to be met head-on and stamped out," Besiktas remarked about the killing of George Floyd on Twitter.

Galatasaray called his death "racism and discrimination."

"Racism is man’s gravest threat to man - the maximum of hatred for a minimum of reason. We condemn racism and discrimination of any kind, mourn the loss of #GeorgeFloyd. #BlackLivesMatter."

Fenerbahce also slammed the killing on social media.

"Racism is not an ideology, but a psychological disease," it said.