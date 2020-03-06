Turkish Forward Cenk Tosun to Undergo Surgery

Cenk Tosun will undergo surgery next week after sustaining a knee injury during practice earlier this week, English club Crystal Palace announced Thursday.

"Cenk Tosun has returned to Everton and will undergo surgery next week after sustaining an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during training with loan club Crystal Palace," the club said.

Tosun moved to Crystal Palace on loan from Everton in January until end of the season.

The Turkish forward will continue rehabilitation under the care of Everton’s medical staff.

"Sometimes life hits you hard but it ain’t about how hard you get hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. I will definitely come back stronger, no doubt," Tosun said on Instagram.

He was featured in Turkey’s EURO 2016 campaign and finished as top scorer, with five goals, in the country's qualification for the EURO 2020 European Football Championship.

Tosun, has to date, helped Turkey by scoring 16 goals in 42 appearances.