Turkish Grand Prix Dominated by Former F1 Driver Massa

A former Brazilian Formula 1 driver, Felipe Massa won the Turkish Grand Prix three times in history as Turkey has hosted seven races so far.

The organizers previously revised the 2020 calendar amid coronavirus pandemic as the Turkish Grand Prix has returned to this year's campaign after nine years.

Turkey last organized the top-flight motorsports event in 2011.

This weekend's race will be without spectators as the novel coronavirus continue to affect daily and social life.

Retired in 2017, Massa, 39, is the most successful driver in Istanbul Park, having won the Turkish Grand Prix three times in a row, 2006, 2007, and 2008.

On Aug. 27, 2006, Scuderia Ferrari's Massa was crowned as the Turkish GP winner, his maiden Formula 1 victory.

The Turkish Grand Prix made its debut in the F1 calendar in 2005.

McLaren-Mercedes team's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen won the 2005 Turkish Grand Prix.

He beat Spain's Fernando Alonso, who came second, and Juan Pablo Montoya from Colombia, who was third in Istanbul.

9 drivers took the podium

Nine drivers were able to make the podium in the past seven races (2005-2011).

Raikkonen, Massa, Alonso, Montoya, Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Jenson Button, Mark Webber, and Sebastian Vettel managed to enter the top three in Istanbul.

In the 2005 Turkish GP, McLaren-Mercedes displayed one of the finest shows to smash lap record. Montoya set the fastest lap at an average speed of 330.3 kph (205.238 mph).

Montoya also set the record for the fastest lap time recorded in Istanbul with a lap time of one minute, 24.770 seconds on lap 39.

A total of 16 Formula 1 drivers will join Sunday's DHL Turkish Grand Prix for the first time in their careers.

An active driver, Raikkonen, 41, is the most experienced driver in history with 328 Grands Prix. The previous record-holder in appearances was Rubens Barrichello as the Brazilian driver attended 322 races in 1993-2011.

Alonso, 39, had 314 appearances so far.

McLaren team member Lando Norris, 21, is currently the youngest driver among the 2020 competitors.

In addition to British superstar Lewis Hamilton, Raikkonen, Sebastian Vettel, Sergio Perez, and Nico Hulkenberg raced in Istanbul in previous years.

Valtteri Bottas, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat, Lance Stroll, Antonio Giovinazzi, Daniel Ricciardo, Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, George Russell, and Nicholas Latifi will experience the Turkey leg of Formula 1 for the first time.

Drivers made podium in Istanbul Park (2005-2011)

Year Winner Runner-up Third

2005 Kimi Raikkonen Fernando Alonso Juan Pablo Montoya

2006 Felipe Massa Fernando Alonso Michael Schumacher

2007 Felipe Massa Kimi Raikkonen Fernando Alonso

2008 Felipe Massa Lewis Hamilton Kimi Raikkonen

2009 Jenson Button Mark Webber Sebastian Vettel

2010 Lewis Hamilton Jenson Button Mark Webber

2011 Sebastian Vettel Mark Webber Fernando Alonso

2020 Turkish trophy has authentic traces

The trophy for the 2020 Turkish champion has been specially designed by the Intercity Istanbul Park as it has authentic traces from the Turkish culture.

The vertical shaped cup has double colors, metallic gray, and bronze.

The trophy has a crescent and star on top, which represents the Turkish flag. "Istanbul" inscription was also embroidered on the cup.

It also features the metropolis' symbolic structures such as the Galata Tower and the 15 July Martyrs Bridge as well as tulip figures.

The cup weighs 5 kilograms (11 pounds) and has a height of 50 centimeters (19.6 inches).

Hamilton holds the record for most race wins

Mercedes' Hamilton's earned 93 victories to be the record holder for the most Grand Prix wins.

The six-time world champion, Hamilton, 35, is now leading the 2020 driver standings.

The British driver is seeking his seventh world title in Formula 1 to equal with German legend Michael Schumacher.

Schumacher - a retired racing driver - is one of the best drivers in Formula 1. He faced a severe head injury while skiing in the French Alps in 2013 and was said to be treated at his home.

One of Hamilton's rivals, Vettel claimed four world championships so far (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013).

With 93 race wins, Hamilton passed Schumacher, who had 91 victories in his career. Vettel has 53 wins to be in third place in the Grand Prix wins list.

Also, Hamilton holds the record for the most pole positions with 97 times. Schumacher came second with 68 pole positions.

Meanwhile, deceased Brazilian national Ayrton Senna is in third place with 65 pole positions.

A total of 13 drivers haven't tasted a victory but eight F1 drivers, including Hamilton (93), Vettel (53), Raikkonen (21), Verstappen and Bottas (9 each), Ricciardo (7), Leclerc (2), and Gasly (1) won at least one race.

Ferrari tops all-time Constructors title list

World-famous Italian manufacturer Ferrari ruled the Constructors' Championships 16 times even though they did not have a win in the previous decade.

Ferrari last won this title in 2008.

Williams had nine titles in history and McLaren won eight championships.

Both teams last got their Constructors Title each in the late 1990s.

Mercedes had seven titles to chase Williams and McLaren.

The UK-based team reigned the 2010s with 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 titles.

This month Hamilton won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix as Mercedes clinched the 2020 constructors title, which is seventh in a row for the team.